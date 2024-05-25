Left Menu

Kenyan police advance team leaves Haiti as international mission is delayed

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 25-05-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 18:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Kenya

An advance team of Kenyan police officials who were assessing preparedness before a multinational force is deployed to quell violence in Haiti is heading back home after the planned deployment was delayed over logistical issues.

The team is due to arrive back from Haiti on Monday after recommending a deployment delay that was later announced by the president.

A senior Kenyan official who declined to be named as they are not the official spokesperson said the bases are still under construction and crucial resources including vehicles are needed before deployment of the first 200 police officers from Kenya can take place.

The deployment was due to start this week, but President William Ruto said it would be delayed for three weeks.

The base where the police will operate from is about 70 per cent done and there is need for secure stores for the armoury, according to the senior official, who was in the advance team.

The officials arrived in Haiti on Tuesday, met the Haitian police on Thursday and the transitional presidential council on Friday.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday expressed deep appreciation to Ruto, who was on a state visit, for the deployment to help quell gang violence in Haiti.

The United States has agreed to contribute USD 300 million to a multinational force that will include 1,000 Kenyan police officers and others drawn from Jamaica, the Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda and other countries.

Haiti has endured poverty, political instability and natural disasters for decades. International intervention in Haiti has a complicated history. A UN-approved stabilisation mission to Haiti that started in June 2004 was marred by a sexual abuse scandal and the introduction of cholera, which killed nearly 10,000 people. The mission ended in October 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

 Global
2
Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

 Global
3
Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

 Global
4
Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024