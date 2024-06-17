AIFF Sacks Head Coach Igor Stimac After Disappointing World Cup Qualifiers

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Monday the sacking of senior men's team head coach Igor Stimac, terminating his contract a year before expiration. This decision follows India's early exit from the second round of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers—despite an initially favorable draw.

Appointed in 2019, Stimac saw his contract extended until 2026. However, the AIFF, citing disappointing outcomes, decided a new head coach was necessary. The federation now faces a severe financial blow, potentially paying Stimac around USD 360,000 in severance.

Upon contact, Stimac, advised by his lawyer, refrained from public comment. India's loss to Qatar in the final match highlighted the campaign's failure, ending the team's hopes for a third-round berth in World Cup Qualifiers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)