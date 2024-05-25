BJP's Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur slams AAP govt in Punjab over power cuts

The BJP's Patiala Lok Sabha seat candidate Preneet Kaur on Saturday alleged that the AAP government in Punjab promised to provide 300 units of free electricity per month but ''failed'' to ensure uninterrupted power supply to people.

The gap between electricity demand and supply has been rising in Punjab and the state government is trying to hide its wrong policies through power cuts, she alleged.

Kaur, the wife of former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, condemned the unannounced power cuts and said it has become difficult for people to stay indoors due to power cuts while all small and big industries across the district are bearing huge financial losses.

She said that given the rising temperature, the electricity demand in Punjab has crossed 14,000 MW while the number of unannounced power cuts has increased to two to three times.

By claiming that the power cuts are due to maintenance works, people are being kept in the dark, Kaur alleged.

''The Aam Aadmi Party, which promised to provide 300 units of free electricity per month, has failed in meeting the electricity demand. The Punjab government could not make the preparations it should have made in the wake of a heat wave,'' she said.

Every area of Patiala district is facing power cuts and the state government should immediately clarify its position in this matter, said the BJP candidate who is seeking a fifth term in Parliament. ''For the first time in the history of Punjab, the state government failed to meet electricity demand in May itself,'' Kaur claimed.

She said that electricity demand from the agriculture sector would rise in the days to come due to the paddy season and electricity supply will become dire, due to which every Punjabi will have to bear the brunt.

