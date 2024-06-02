Lok Sabha polls: Punjab records estimated 62.80 pc voter turnout

The 13 parliamentary constituencies of Punjab that went to polling on Saturday saw an estimated voter turnout of 62.80 per cent, according to the data shared by the Election Commission. As per the poll body data released on Sunday, Gurdaspur saw a voter turnout of (66.67 per cent), Amritsar (56.06 per cent), Khadoor Sahib (62.55 per cent), Jalandhar (59.70 per cent), Hoshiarpur (58.86 per cent), Anandpur Sahib (61.98 per cent), Ludhiana (60.12 per cent), Fatehgarh Sahib (62.53 per cent), Faridkot (63.34 per cent), Firozpur (67.02 per cent), Bathinda (69.36 per cent), Sangrur (64.63 per cent), and Patiala (63.63 per cent).

The Aam Admi Party and Congress, allies in the INDIA bloc, separately contested the elections in the state. Meanwhile, the Punjab BJP filed a complaint with the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Saturday against the Chief Secretary and other erring officials for allegedly forcing MGNREGA workers to work despite there being a mandatory holiday throughout Punjab due to the general elections.

On the complaint by BJP Punjab to the CEO, the CEO directed all DCs to ensure to cast their votes. In a letter dated June 1 by Suneel Dutt Bhardwaj, Office Secretary, BJP Punjab Office, urged swift action be taken against the Chief Secretary & other erring officials of State of Punjab.

In the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2019, the INC-led UPA alliance secured eight seats with a vote share of 40.6 per cent, while the NDA managed to secure four with a voting percentage of 9.7. The AAP, making its debut, secured one seat. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and AAP bagged 4 seats each while Congress secured 3 seats. The BJP managed to secure only two seats.

The voting for the 543-member Lok Sabha was held across seven phases over a period of 44 days from April 19-June 1.The counting will be done and results declared on June 4. (ANI)

