Left Menu

Lok Sabha polls: Punjab records estimated 62.80 pc voter turnout

The 13 parliamentary constituencies of Punjab that went to polling on Saturday saw an estimated voter turnout of 62.80 percent, according to the data shared by the Election Commission.

ANI | Updated: 02-06-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 19:38 IST
Lok Sabha polls: Punjab records estimated 62.80 pc voter turnout
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 13 parliamentary constituencies of Punjab that went to polling on Saturday saw an estimated voter turnout of 62.80 per cent, according to the data shared by the Election Commission. As per the poll body data released on Sunday, Gurdaspur saw a voter turnout of (66.67 per cent), Amritsar (56.06 per cent), Khadoor Sahib (62.55 per cent), Jalandhar (59.70 per cent), Hoshiarpur (58.86 per cent), Anandpur Sahib (61.98 per cent), Ludhiana (60.12 per cent), Fatehgarh Sahib (62.53 per cent), Faridkot (63.34 per cent), Firozpur (67.02 per cent), Bathinda (69.36 per cent), Sangrur (64.63 per cent), and Patiala (63.63 per cent).

The Aam Admi Party and Congress, allies in the INDIA bloc, separately contested the elections in the state. Meanwhile, the Punjab BJP filed a complaint with the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Saturday against the Chief Secretary and other erring officials for allegedly forcing MGNREGA workers to work despite there being a mandatory holiday throughout Punjab due to the general elections.

On the complaint by BJP Punjab to the CEO, the CEO directed all DCs to ensure to cast their votes. In a letter dated June 1 by Suneel Dutt Bhardwaj, Office Secretary, BJP Punjab Office, urged swift action be taken against the Chief Secretary & other erring officials of State of Punjab.

In the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2019, the INC-led UPA alliance secured eight seats with a vote share of 40.6 per cent, while the NDA managed to secure four with a voting percentage of 9.7. The AAP, making its debut, secured one seat. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and AAP bagged 4 seats each while Congress secured 3 seats. The BJP managed to secure only two seats.

The voting for the 543-member Lok Sabha was held across seven phases over a period of 44 days from April 19-June 1.The counting will be done and results declared on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
2
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024