Jakhar attacks Mann govt for not 'fulfilling' its promise of giving Rs 1,000 per month to women

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-05-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 19:08 IST
Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Sunday hit out at the AAP government for not ''fulfilling'' its pre-poll promise of giving Rs 1,000 per month to women, saying two years of the Bhagwant Mann dispensation are ''two years of deceit and treachery'' for more than one crore women.

Jakhar said the AAP government, even after completing two years and two months in Punjab, has allegedly not fulfilled its promise of giving Rs 1,000 per month to women made by the party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

''AAP has committed the biggest betrayal with one crore women of Punjab above 18 years of age, who are still waiting to get Rs 1,000 per month,'' he said.

In the 2022 state assembly elections, AAP made tall claims and promised changes but in reality, important guarantees, including women empowerment and social welfare programmes, were allegedly not fulfilled, he said.

On November 22, 2021, Kejriwal had given the ''guarantee'' of giving Rs 1,000 per month to women, Jakhar said.

''No woman has received Rs 1,000 per month. Therefore, Kejriwal ji, your decision was well thought out to collect votes by fooling the women of Punjab,'' Jakhar said while slamming the Delhi chief minister.

