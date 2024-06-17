Left Menu

Accusations of Communal Campaigning Shake Kerala Polity

Leader of the Opposition in Kerala, V D Satheesan, accused the CPI(M) of engaging in a communal campaign in Vatakara and the Malabar region. He urged the state government and police to take action against those responsible, warning of strong protests if they fail to do so.

V D Satheesan
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, has launched a scathing attack on the ruling CPI(M), accusing the Left party of conducting a communal campaign in the Vatakara Lok Sabha constituency and the broader Malabar region.

In his statement, Satheesan called on state police and government officials to take swift action against the senior CPI(M) leaders making communal statements.

Satheesan emphasized that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) would initiate strong protests if action is not taken. He criticized the CPI(M) for creating fake 'kafir' remarks to divide communities, warning of long-term social repercussions despite short-term electoral gains.

