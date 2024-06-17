Accusations of Communal Campaigning Shake Kerala Polity
Leader of the Opposition in Kerala, V D Satheesan, accused the CPI(M) of engaging in a communal campaign in Vatakara and the Malabar region. He urged the state government and police to take action against those responsible, warning of strong protests if they fail to do so.
- Country:
- India
Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, has launched a scathing attack on the ruling CPI(M), accusing the Left party of conducting a communal campaign in the Vatakara Lok Sabha constituency and the broader Malabar region.
In his statement, Satheesan called on state police and government officials to take swift action against the senior CPI(M) leaders making communal statements.
Satheesan emphasized that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) would initiate strong protests if action is not taken. He criticized the CPI(M) for creating fake 'kafir' remarks to divide communities, warning of long-term social repercussions despite short-term electoral gains.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Intense Battle in Pathanamthitta: UDF's Anto Antony Leads Over BJP's Anil Antony
LS Polls 2024: Congress-led UDF leads in Kerala; BJP poised for win in Thrissur with Suresh Gopi's win
Landslide Victory for UDF in Kerala: Congress Dominates, BJP Enters
Kerala's Liquor Policy Controversy: UDF Demands Action Amid Alleged Bribery Scandal