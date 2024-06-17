Teenager Arrested for Attempted Murder in Pune Car Attack

A 17-year-old boy has been taken into custody by police in Pune for allegedly attempting to run over a woman with his car following a heated argument. The incident occurred in Vadgaon Ghenand village in the Alandi area on Saturday, sparking comparisons to the notorious Porsche case from May 19 that resulted in two deaths.

In the previous case, the juvenile driver remains in a correctional facility while his parents and an alleged middleman are in judicial custody. A video circulating on social media captures the reckless driving in the recent incident, showing the car hitting the woman.

Prior to the attack, the boy reportedly verbally abused the woman's husband and father-in-law before threatening them. Police claim the teenager then drove recklessly, hitting the woman, who sustained minor injuries. The boy has been presented before the Juvenile Justice Board and placed in an observation home, with a request to try him as an adult. Charges have been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.

