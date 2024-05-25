Lok Sabha polls: Haryana records 55.93 pc turnout till 5 pm

A voter turnout of 55.93 per cent was recorded in Haryana till 5 pm in its 10 Lok Sabha seats and polling remained peaceful on Saturday, officials said. Voting ended at 6 pm, sealing the fate of 223 candidates.

Poll officials said that the turnout figure could increase as data is being compiled. In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the overall poll percentage was 70.

In view of the hot weather conditions, voters queued up at many places across the state during morning and late afternoon.

Voting was also held for the bypoll to the Karnal assembly seat where Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is in the fray. The bypoll was necessitated by his predecessor. Official data showed that till 3 pm, the assembly seat had recorded a turnout of 41 per cent.

According to Election Commission (EC) data, after polling began at 7 am, the overall turnout till 9 am was 8.31 per cent, and it then increased to 36.48 per cent at 1 pm and 55.93 per cent at 5 pm.

Officials said polling was conducted smoothly across the state. There are 2,00,76,768 registered voters, including 94,23,956 women and 467 people from the transgender community, Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal earlier said.

According to EC data, Sirsa had the highest turnout till 5 pm pm at 59.57 per cent followed by Ambala at 58.44 percent and 58.38 per cent in Kurukshetra. Gurugram registered the lowest turnout at 51.75 per cent.

Bhiwani-Mahendragarh recorded a turnout of 56.11 per cent, Faridabad 53.64 per cent, Hisar 53.85 per cent, Karnal 55.71 per cent, Rohtak 58.28 per cent and Sonipat 55.49 per cent.

In 2019, the BJP had swept Haryana, winning all 10 Lok Sabha seats.

Enthusiasm was seen among first-time voters while elderly voters also reached polling booths to exercise their franchise. At a polling booth in Kurukshetra city, plants were given to voters who exercised their franchise.

A total of 223 candidates, including Khattar, two Union ministers and Congress stalwart Kumari Selja, were in the Lok Sabha election fray in Haryana. These include 207 men and 16 women.

From the Karnal assembly seat, nine candidates were in the fray.

Agarwal said keeping in mind the current hot weather conditions, the provision of additional resources at polling centres had been made in all districts, including arrangements for cold water, coolers, fans and tents.

Arrangements had also been made for wheelchairs and shades for the assistance of voters aged 85 and above and persons with disability.

There were 99 all-women-managed polling stations in the state. Besides these, 96 polling stations were operated by young officials and 71 by Persons with Disability.

Khattar and Saini were among the first to cast their votes at their respective booths.

Saini, accompanied by his family members, cast his vote in his native Mirjapur Majra village in Ambala district's Naraingarh. Khattar exercised his franchise at Karnal's Prem Nagar.

Before casting his vote, Saini offered prayers at a temple and also paid obeisance at a gurdwara.

The BJP's state chief and outgoing Kurukshetra MP, Saini was sworn in as chief minister on March 12. While he is contesting the assembly bypoll, Khattar is the BJP candidate from the Karnal Lok Sabha seat.

Earlier in the morning, Saini, Khattar and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda appealed to voters to come out in large numbers and exercise their franchise.

Khattar, who is up against Haryana Youth Congress chief Divyanshu Budhiraja, said in Karnal that everyone must come forward to participate in the ''festival of democracy''.

Saini, facing Congress' Tarlochan Singh in the bypoll, appealed to every eligible voter to cast their vote.

Hooda and his son Deepender Singh Hooda cast their votes in Rohtak district.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala exercised his franchise in Kaithal while Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala cast his vote in his native village in Sirsa district.

From Hisar, Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala, an Independent MLA who joined the BJP ahead of the polls, is in fray against two members of the Chautala clan -- Jannayak Janta Party's (JJP) Naina Chautala and INLD's Sunaina Chautala.

Former Congress MP Jai Prakash is also in the fray from Hisar.

First-time voters expressed their enthusiasm at being part of the democratic exercise.

''The youth are a country's backbone and everyone should participate in this festival of democracy by exercising their right to vote,'' said a first-time voter in Panipat.

Ranjit Singh Chautala and his family members cast their votes in Sirsa.

JJP chief Ajay Singh Chautala and his wife Naina Chautala also cast their votes, along with their sons -- former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and Digvijay Chautala in Sirsa.

At the polling booth, Ajay Singh Chautala touched the feet of his uncle Ranjit Singh Chautala and sought his blessings.

Naina Chautala, who also sought Ranjit Singh Chautala's blessings, told reporters that elections are for politicians what board exams are for children.

''We have done our work and now it is over to the people,'' she said.

In Hisar's Adampur, BJP leaders Kuldeep Bishnoi, his wife Renuka Bishnoi and son Bhavya Bishnoi, an MLA, cast their votes.

The Congress' INDIA bloc partner AAP is contesting from Kurukshetra, where it has fielded its Haryana unit chief Sushil Gupta against the BJP's Naveen Jindal and the INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala.

Union ministers Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar are seeking re-election from Gurugram and Faridabad, respectively.

From Gurugram, the Congress has fielded senior leader Raj Babbar. Selja is contesting from Sirsa.

The JJP has fielded candidates from all 10 Lok Sabha seats, INLD from seven and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) from nine.

