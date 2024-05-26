NDRF deploys 14 teams in West Bengal ahead of cyclone Remal landfall

In anticipation of the landfall of cyclonic storm Remal likely between Bangladesh and the adjoining West Bengal coast on Sunday midnight, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed a total of 14 teams in the state. These teams are on standby to assist in rescue and relief operations as Remal approaches the region and it is now centred over the Bay of Bengal intensifying into a severe cyclonic storm.

"A total of 14 NDRF teams are deployed in West Bengal to assist in rescue and relief operations considering landfall of cyclonic storm Remal," NDRF said. The 14 NDRF teams have been deployed to vulnerable areas of nine districts (Hooghly-1, Howrah-1, South 24 Parganas-3, North 24 Parganas-2, Purba Medinipur -2, Paschim Meddanipur-2, Kolkata-1, Murshidabad -1, Nadia-1) of West Bengal.

Since the issuance of early warning from India Meteorological Department and NDRF teams have been made available to the state and district administration for evacuating people to safer places and cyclone shelters wherever required and sensitizing localities about the preventive measures. As per the force, the NDRF teams have been strategically positioned across the state, particularly in areas predicted to be most affected by the storm. "The NDRF units are equipped with boats, life jackets, and other essential rescue equipment, prepared to respond to emergencies as the cyclone makes landfall."

Officials in NDRF said the teams deployed on the ground are fully prepared to handle any situation that arises from Cyclone Remal. "Our teams are trained and ready to ensure the safety and security of the residents of West Bengal." NDRF is closely monitoring development and coordination has been made at all levels.

NDRF's positioning was stated a few hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to review the response and preparedness for Remal. The state government has also ramped up its preparedness efforts, with local authorities advising residents in vulnerable areas to evacuate and take necessary precautions. Shelters have been set up, and essential supplies are being stockpiled to support those who may be displaced by the storm.

Residents are being urged to stay informed through official channels and to follow safety advisories. The storm is predicted to hit with maximum sustained wind speeds of 110-120 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 135 kmph, around 11 pm on May 26 near Khepupara and Sagar Island.

The IMD has issued warnings of extremely heavy rainfall in West Bengal's coastal districts and heavy to very heavy rainfall in northern Odisha on May 26 and 27 due to the weather system. Assam and Meghalaya are also expected to experience extremely heavy precipitation, while heavy to very heavy rains are anticipated in Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura on Monday and Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)