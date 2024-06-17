Left Menu

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi to Amplify People's Voice in Parliament

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi expressed that the presence of both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Parliament will enhance the people's voice. This followed the announcement by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge that Rahul will retain the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat, while Priyanka contests in Kerala's Wayanad bypoll.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 20:09 IST
Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi to Amplify People's Voice in Parliament
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has stated that the collective presence of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Parliament will amplfy the voice of the people. This comment came shortly after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge revealed that Rahul Gandhi will keep his seat in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh, and Priyanka Gandhi will bid for the Wayanad constituency in Kerala through a bypoll.

Gogoi expressed gratitude to the people of Wayanad for their support and extended best wishes for Priyanka Gandhi's representation in the upcoming 18th Lok Sabha. He emphasized that their presence will significantly enhance the resonance of the public's voice in Parliament.

The announcement marks a strategic move by the Congress party, aiming for a stronger representation and engagement in the legislative process with the combined efforts of the Gandhi siblings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024