Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi to Amplify People's Voice in Parliament

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has stated that the collective presence of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Parliament will amplfy the voice of the people. This comment came shortly after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge revealed that Rahul Gandhi will keep his seat in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh, and Priyanka Gandhi will bid for the Wayanad constituency in Kerala through a bypoll.

Gogoi expressed gratitude to the people of Wayanad for their support and extended best wishes for Priyanka Gandhi's representation in the upcoming 18th Lok Sabha. He emphasized that their presence will significantly enhance the resonance of the public's voice in Parliament.

The announcement marks a strategic move by the Congress party, aiming for a stronger representation and engagement in the legislative process with the combined efforts of the Gandhi siblings.

