"License invalid, no emergency exit doors...": Police reveal lapses in Delhi Children Hospital fire incident

Delhi Police in its investigation has pointed towards major lapses that led to the deaths of seven newborn babies in the Vivek Vihar New Born Baby Care Hospital fire incident that occurred on Saturday night. Police said that the license on which the hospital was operating was no longer valid and there was no emergency exit in the Hospital premises.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, Surendra Chaudhary said that the hospital had permission for up to five beds but they installed more than 10 beds. "We came to know that the NOC of the hospital had also expired on March 31 and the hospital had permission for up to 5 beds but they had installed more than 10 beds. Apart from this, they did not have a fire exit system. So in view of all this, we have added sections 304 and 308 of IPC in FIR and we have arrested its director, Dr Naveen Kichi. One of the doctors who was on duty, Dr Akash, has also been arrested. The accused have 3 such clinics in Delhi," the police official told ANI.

Police investigation further revealed that some of the doctors in the hospital were not qualified to treat a newborn child in need of Neo-Natal Incentive care, as they are BAMS degree holders only. The two accused identified as Dr Naveen Khichi (45), who is the owner of the hospital and Dr Akash (26) have been arrested.

Delhi government also ordered a Magisterial enquiry into the Vivek Vihar New Born Baby Care Hospital fire incident where seven newborn babies died and several others were injured after a fire broke out on Saturday night. Additional Chief Secretary directed District Magistrate, Shahadra to ascertain the circumstances that led to the fire tragedy and to fix the responsibility on the persons responsible for the said incident.

"Suggest the measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in future. The inquiry report shall be submitted as expeditiously as possible," the order read. DM Shahadra in its factual report submitted to the Divisional Commissioner said that there were 12 children admitted to the hospital for neo-natal care.

"Of these, one died on the spot. The rest of the 11 children were shifted from the incident side to another hospital in the vicinity, named East Delhi Advance NICU-Child Specialist Hospital at PH-1, D-237, Vivek Vihar. Six children were declared dead upon their arrival at the new hospital. The rest of the five children are safe and undergoing treatment," the report read. The report further added that seven dead children, of which four male and three female newborn babies were moved to the GTB Hospital for postmortem. A total of 16 fire tenders were used to douse the fire.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday directed Health Secretary Deepak Kumar and Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to ensure compensation to the families of the deceased in the Vivek Vihar fire incident that claimed the lives of the newborns. The investigation also mentioned that the probable cause of the fire is stated to be a short circuit.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that whoever is responsible for this negligence will not be spared. (ANI)

