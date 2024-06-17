Mount Fuji Overhaul: New Measures to Tackle Overcrowding

Japan's iconic Mount Fuji will see strict new measures this climbing season, as a crowd-control gate has been installed halfway up the mountain. The installation follows initiatives by Yamanashi Prefecture to tackle overcrowding and safety concerns, with Governor Kotaro Nagasaki stressing the urgency of these actions.

As climbing season opens on July 1, the newly established gate will be shut between 4 pm and 3 am for those lacking overnight reservations along the Yoshida trail. Climbers must now book in advance, with daily entries capped at 4,000. A mandatory hiking fee of 2,000 yen ($12.70) and an optional conservation donation aim to regulate the influx.

Authorities introduced these measures to mitigate risks and promote environmental conservation. Over-tourism at lower levels also warrants attention, with future plans potentially including a mountain railway. Shizuoka Prefecture, also home to part of Mount Fuji, has introduced an online registration system to discourage late hiking.

