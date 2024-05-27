"How poverty can be alleviated has been demonstrated by PM Modi:" Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

BJP's Fatehpur Lok Sabha candidate, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concerted efforts towards poverty alleviation, emphasizing his focus on marginalized sections since assuming office in 2014. "Since 2014, Prime Minister Modi has focused on those poor, a segment often overlooked by previous governments. While the Congress slogan was 'remove poverty' it failed to do so. How poverty can be alleviated has been demonstrated by the country's PM," Jyoti said.

She highlighted how under PM Modi's rule, necessities such as shelter, food, healthcare, rural infrastructure, and electricity to a large number of people have been provided under Modi's leadership. "The Prime Minister's vision encompasses both spiritual and national security, working from an inclusive perspective. Contrastingly, if I were to look back at the 10 years of Manmohan Singh's tenure, where was the government heading? Their own leaders were tearing papers in the parliament. What kind of government do they want? Do they want a government to be controlled with a remote?" she added.

Jyoti further addressed the contentious issue of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, asserting the BJP's commitment to spiritual inclusivity and criticized the opposition's alleged politicization of the matter. "The same opposition used to say that ''Ram Lalla hum aayenge taarikh nahi batayenge' (would come to Ram temple but will not disclose the date) but by the grace of God, SC judges made a decision, after which the Ram Temple was built and Janmabhoomi Trust invited everyone. If everyone believes in Lord Ram, then he belongs to everyone. We don't return invitations, due to circumstances if we can't come then that's beyond our control; it's a separate matter. But they (the opposition) even returned the invitation," Jyoti said.

"Their politics regarding Ram Lalla was so selfish that they feared one community would be upset if they came. So, these people have no right to talk about the Ram temple," Jyoti added. The Ayodhya Ram Mandir was inaugrated on January 22 marking a significant milestone in India's cultural and religious heritage.

She emphasized the BJP's stance of supporting the construction of the temple while accusing the opposition of playing divisive politics. ''Who stopped them from building? We have been saying from the beginning that if you build, we will support you. Our focus is on spirituality, not politics. Opposition will be better off if they don't mix the central point of our faith with political agendas. They are the ones who showered bullets on the karsevaks, who stood in court and said that the decision of Ram Lalla should not come. Why? Who played politics? It's these people (opposition) who said that if Ram Lalla's decision comes, one community will be upset. No community was upset even after the decision," Jyoti said.

Regarding Amit Shah's statement on PoJK, Jyoti asserted it as an integral part of India and dismissed the opposition's criticism. ''Now they (Congress) are saying when our government comes, we will enforce Article 370. Will anyone accept that? It's (PoJK) a part of our country? It's a crown. It's pitiful to see their mindset. Where are they standing? It seems they are unaware of how the PM protected the borders, not just protecting but also giving the army a free hand that if anyone trespasses our borders, go into their homes and strike," Jyoti said.

Union Minister Amit Shah on Saturday castigated the Congress for trying to "frighten us" by saying that the neighbouring country possesses atom bombs and asserted that Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) is a part of India and "we will take it." "If the Home Minister has said something (to take back PoK), he must have thought and said it,' Jyoti added.

she claimed they had compromised constitutional principles for political gain. Jyoti claimed that Rahul Gandhi's Parents made changes in the constitution for political gain.

"No one is bigger than the PM. The way the Opposition conducted propaganda in despair and frustration, I want to ask them questions. Did Baba Saheb Ambedkar(B R Ambedkar) include Muslim reservations in the constitution? In Karnataka, OBCs were given reservations by (Congress). Why? Wasn't the constitution under threat at that time when the entire country was turned into a prison during the Emergency? Who made amendments to the Constitution? Who made changes to the Constitution? Rahul Gandhi's father did, and Indira Gandhi did it for her own interests," Jyoti said. Niranjan Jyoti is eyeing to secure a third term as MP, contesting against SP's Naresh Uttam Patel from Fatepur.

Polling completed for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the fifth round of the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh on May 20. These include Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Raebareli, Amethi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Kaiserganj, and Gonda. In the 2019 general elections, the BJP emerged triumphant, securing 62 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. Mayawati's BSP managed to secure 10 seats, while Akhilesh Yadav's SP garnered five. Conversely, the Congress party secured only one seat.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats is underway and the counting of the votes will be held on June 4. (ANI)

