Swati Maliwal assault case: BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla dubs AAP as synonym of "Anti-Aurat Party", questions Kejriwal's silence

Lashing out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his silence on the Swati Maliwal assault case, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday said that the AAP has become "Anti Aurat party", adding that the Rajya Sabha MP is being victim shamed now. "First, there was misconduct, then misinformation, and now the alliance has descended into violence. It's been 14 days since Swati Maliwal was mistreated, and Kejriwal hasn't said a word against it. They engage in character assassination and victim shaming, with their ministers asking insensitive questions about the incident. She is being trolled on YouTube and shamed as a victim," Poonawalla said.

He said that the AAP has become an "Anti Aurat Party", which is why the Delhi CM Kejriwal supports Bibhav Kumar instead of her. "He is shielding Bibhav Kumar, even though Sanjay Singh admitted Bibhav was at fault, yet the party still backs him. This exposes their true nature. The Delhi Police should take action, and the Delhi CM needs to explain who is behind these threats against her," Poonawalla said.

Earlier, during a joint press conference with Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, Kejriwal declined to comment on the Swati Maliwal assault case and pushed the microphone aside. To which Akhilesh Yadav backed him by saying, "There are other issues that are more important than this."

Swati Maliwal on Monday reached the Tis Hazari Court in Delhi to attend Bibhav Kumar's bail hearing. Earlier, in an exclusive interview with ANI, Swati Maliwal recounted the entire incident of May 13 at Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

"On May 13 at around 9 am in the morning, I went to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. The staff asked me to sit in the drawing room and told her that Arvind Kejriwal ji was at home and he was coming here to meet me. After that the PA of Arvind Kejriwal ji Bibhav Kumar came in a state of aggression and I asked 'Kya Hua Kejriwalji aa rahe hai. Kya hogya?' I said this much, after which he slapped me. He (Bibhav Kumar) slapped me 7 to 8 times. When I tried to push him, he held my legs and mujhe ghaseet diya. Ensuring that my head bumped into the center table. I fell to the floor and he (Bibhav) started beating me with his legs. I was screaming and begging for help but no one came there," Maliwal said. She further said that she is not aware whether she was beaten on the instructions of anyone or by himself or of his own accord and that this is all a matter of investigation."Everything is a matter of investigation. I am very cooperative with the Delhi Police. I am not giving anyone the clean chit. Because the fact is I was in the drawing room and Arvind Kejriwal was at home and I was beaten up very badly. I was literally screaming very badly but no one came to help out. I never thought what will happen to me and my career. What will they do with me. I just thought that 'Jo cheez maine saari mahilao ko bola hai ki hamesha sach ke saath khade raho, aap sachi sachi complain karo and jo bhi aapke sath kuch galat hua hai toh uske liye jarur lado, toh aaj mai kaise nhi ladh sakti,' she said with tears in her eyes. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has accused party chief Arvind Kejriwal's former personal secretary Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her at the Chief Minister's residence.Bibhav Kumar has lodged a counter-complaint with the police on Friday, accusing Maliwal of gaining 'unauthorised entry' into the CM's Civil Lines residence and 'verbally abusing' him.A case was filed against Bibhav Kumar and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the case based on Maliwal's complaint. Bibhav was arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday, May 19, and is currently in police custody. (ANI)

