Madhya Pradesh: LoP Umang Singhar demands judicial inquiry in Lokayukta office fire case

Leader of Opposition of Madhya Pradesh assembly and Congress leader Umang Singhar on Monday demanded that the state government should conduct a judicial inquiry in connection with a fire incident at Lokayukta office. Singhar also alleged that various irregularities occurred in the state and their files were with the state Lokayukta. Therefore, the reason for the fire at the Lokayukta office was that the government was trying to suppress the issues.

"A phase of fire incidents in government offices is going on in the state. First, a fire incident occurred in Satpura Bhawan (State Directorate), after that fire broke out at Vallabh Bhawan (State Secretariat), now there was a fire in the state Lokayukta office on Sunday. There may be excuses that it was a short circuit. But the information I have received is that there was a file related to an irregularity in the 'Simhastha' (it is a Hindu religious mela held every 12 years in the Ujjain city) in the Lokayukta office," the Congress leader told reporters while addressing a press conference in Bhopal. He further alleged, "Names of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's family were there in connection with the Simhastha land scam. Had it not been the situation that the incident happened with the intention of burning those scam files? The officers were also worried that if an investigation was conducted, then they would also be caught. I think that it is a serious matter and there should be an investigation into it."

The Congress leader also said that he would raise the issue seriously in the upcoming assembly session. "Many scams have taken place in the state till now, why has a proper and clear investigation report regarding the scams not been brought in the assembly or among the public till now? There are various issues and its files were with the Lokayukta. Therefore, the main reason for the fire at Lokayukta is that the government is trying to suppress these issues," Singhar said.

"I think a special committee should be formed or a judicial inquiry should be conducted by the state government," he added. Commenting on the nursing college scam, the Congress leader targeted the state minister Vishwas Sarang, saying the way affiliation was given to around 200 colleges during his tenure as medical education minister, action should be taken against him.

"During the tenure of Vishwas Sarang as medical education minister, the way affiliation was given to 150-200 nursing colleges, the first action should be taken against him. I clearly say that the affiliation was given to various colleges by accepting lakhs of rupees in cooperation with officers," Singhar said. When CM Mohan Yadav would take action against his minister? the Congress leader asked.

"A massive fire had broken out on Sunday (May 26) afternoon in unusable material of the maintenance work of the office kept near the boundary of the old building of F Block, Old Secretariat of Lokayukta Office, Bhopal. It was controlled in time with the help of fire tenders. Due to the fire, only unusable material was burnt, apart from that no other official documents were burnt and government records were also not damaged," MP Jansampark posted on X.(ANI)

