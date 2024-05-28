UP CM offers prayers at Gorakhnath Temple, interacts with children

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Gorakhnath Temple here on Tuesday and paid his respects at the samadhi of his late guru, Mahant Avedyanath. CM Yogi had stayed overnight at the Gorakhnath Temple on Monday following a whirlwind election tour to four Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

On Tuesday morning, the Chief Minister at first offered prayers to Lord Shiva's incarnation, Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath. The Chief Minister also exchanged pleasantries with the children who came to the temple with their parents.

After some light-hearted conversation, he gently placed his hand on each child's head, blessing them to study hard and succeed in life. He also gave them chocolates. During his walk around the Gorakhnath Temple complex on Tuesday morning, CM Yogi also visited the temple's cowshed (gaushala). He called the cows by their names--Bhola, Gauri, Nandi, Shyama, and others-- and fed them bread (roti) and jaggery.

Meanwhile, asserting that the 2024 Lok Sabha election is between Ram devotees and traitors, CM Yogi said on Tuesday that only a Ram devotee will rule on the throne of Delhi. Addressing a rally here today, CM Yogi said, "Gorakhpur holds a special significance for us because the lock of the Ram Mandir was opened from this place in 1986 when Veer Bahadur Singh was the Chief Minister. Today, when Ram Lalla is seated at that place, record votes should be received from here. I ask the public why they love Modi ji and support the BJP so much. They say that we will bring those who have brought Ram."

"Ram bhakt hi raaj karega Delhi ke singhasan par," he added. Slamming the Congress and Samajwadi Party, CM Yogi said that the character of both is anti-Ram.

"Congress had removed Veer Bahadur Singh from the CM post because he was a devotee of Ram and had contributed to opening the lock of the temple. Even today they utter the same words. Congress says that the Ram temple should not have been built. This has sent the wrong message to the world. Samajwadi Party says Ram temple is not built properly. You people have lost your mind. Ram temple is a symbol of India's eternal faith. Therefore, this election has come between Ram devotees and Ram traitors," Yogi Adityanath said. (ANI)

