Left Menu

EU and NATO Unite: Over 1.6 Billion Euros to Aid Ukraine

Fifteen European Union and NATO member countries have pledged over 1.6 billion euros to a Czech-led initiative aimed at delivering ammunition to Ukraine. The first batch of 155 mm caliber ammunition is expected to arrive in June, according to Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 28-05-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 22:32 IST
EU and NATO Unite: Over 1.6 Billion Euros to Aid Ukraine
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Czechia

Fifteen European Union and NATO member countries have already contributed more than 1.6 billion euros ($1.74 billion) to a Czech-led initiative to deliver ammunition to Ukraine, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Tuesday.

"The first tens of thousands of 155 mm (caliber) ammunition will be delivered in June," Fiala said ahead of meeting with other European leaders and Ukraine's prime minister. "Ukraine can expect the first shipment within the next days." ($1 = 0.9198 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
2
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

The Future of Business Leadership: Integrating Managerial and Entrepreneurial Skills

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024