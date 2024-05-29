BJP has done nothing for Chandigarh's development: Congress' Manish Tiwari

Congress candidate from Chandigarh Lok Sabha constituency Manish Tiwari lashed out at the BJP, saying that the party has done nothing for the development of Chandigarh for the last ten years when it represented the constituency. BJP's Kirron Kher has been representing the constituency for the last ten years.

"In the last 10 years, the BJP has done nothing for the development of Chandigarh. They did not complete even one promise out of 56, that they made in 2019," Tiwari told reporters here. "They (BJP) murdered the democracy in Chandigarh. It is a request to the people of Chandigarh to never trust such immoral people... This appeal is on behalf of the INDIA Alliance," he added.

Manish Tiwari, who is contesting for the first time from the constituency, is pitted against the BJP's Sanjay Tandon, who is eyeing his Parliament debut from this seat. The constituency has been represented many times by both the BJP and the Congress.

Congress and BJP have dropped two familiar faces this time. While Congress dropped former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal, who was the party's Chandigarh candidate in the past four elections, the BJP dropped sitting MP Kirron Kher, who has represented the seat twice. In the 2019 election, BJP's Kirron Kher won the seat for the second consecutive time by defeating Congress candidate Pawan Bansal by 46,970 votes.

Kirron Kher received 2,31,188 votes and Pawan Bansal got 1,84,218. In that election, the constituency saw a voter turnout of 70.62 per cent. Chandigarh goes to the polls on June 1 in the 7th and the last phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election. (ANI)

