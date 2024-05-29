Delhi excise policy case: SC Registry refuses urgent listing of Kejriwal's plea seeking 7-day extension of interim bail

The Supreme Court's Registry on Wednesday refused to accept the urgent hearing request of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea for the extension of his interim bail by seven days on medical grounds in the Delhi excise policy case. The registry said that the apex court's previous order gave him the liberty to move the trial court for regular bail.

The top court on May 10 had granted interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1 to campaign for the Lok Sabha election and asked him to surrender on June 2. Earlier on Tuesday, the SC refused to allow an urgent hearing of Kejriwal's plea for the extension of his interim bail by seven days on medical grounds in the Delhi excise policy case.

The vacation bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and KV Viswanathan said the Chief Justice of India would take a call on the listing of Kejriwal's application. As senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, mentioned the application for urgent hearing, the bench said, "This is heard and reserved matter. We cannot do anything. Place before CJI for appropriate orders."

Filing a fresh application, Singhvi said Kejriwal sought "only 7 days extension. This is just a medical extension and not the abuse of liberty." In the application seeking an extension of one week time, Kejriwal has stated that he needs to undergo diagnostic tests, including a PET-CT Scan.

The application stated that recent medical tests revealed elevated blood glucose and ketone levels, suggesting potential kidney-related complications and damage. Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal campaigned for AAP candidate in Punjab on Tuesday and appeared confident of a good show in the state. "The huge crowd present in the road shows held in Pathankot and Zirakpur even in 45-degree temperature is proof that this time the people of Punjab are ready to answer the dictatorship of BJP sitting in the centre with their votes and Aam Aadmi Party is winning all the 13 seats," he said.

The state of Punjab goes to the polls on June 1 and the election results will be declared on June 4. (ANI)

