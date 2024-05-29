Former China Tobacco Chief Sentenced to Death for Bribery
He Zehua, the former deputy chief of China's State Tobacco Monopoly Administration, has been sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve for taking bribes. His sentence will be commuted to life imprisonment after the two-year period, according to state television.
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 29-05-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 14:49 IST
He Zehua, former deputy chief of China's State Tobacco Monopoly Administration, was sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve over taking bribes, state television reported on Wednesday.
The sentence will be commuted to life imprisonment at the end of the two years.
