Saudi Arabia Set to Announce Landmark Aramco Secondary Share Offering

Saudi Arabia may announce a landmark secondary share offering in oil giant Aramco later on Thursday, pending final approval, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Final approval would come from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The share offering, which would follow Aramco's record IPO in 2019, is expected to be launched on Sunday, the sources said.

