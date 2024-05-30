Left Menu

Saudi Arabia Set to Announce Landmark Aramco Secondary Share Offering

Saudi Arabia might announce a significant secondary share offering for oil giant Aramco later on Thursday, contingent on final approval from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. If approved, the offering, following Aramco's record IPO in 2019, is expected to launch on Sunday.

