India's Peak Power Demand Soars Amid Record Heatwave

India's peak power demand hit a record high of 246.06 GW per day after mercury touched highest-ever levels in Delhi and other places, prompting use of air-conditioners and other electricity-consuming cooling devices, the power ministry said on Thursday.

The peak power demand met, or the highest supply in the day, was recorded at 246.06 GW on Wednesday, which is the maximum so far in the summer season this year, according to the power ministry data.

It was 237.94 GW on Tuesday.

The previous peak power demand of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023.

The ongoing summer season's previous highest demand of 239.96 GW was recorded on May 24 this year.

On May 23, the peak demand was 236.59 GW, while on May 22, it was at 235.06 GW, as per power ministry data.

Delhi on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 30.4 degree Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said while predicting light rain and dust storm later in the day.

Delhi's primary weather station Safdarjung observatory on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 46.8 degrees Celsius, the highest in 79 years.

It was 46.7 degrees Celsius on June 17, 1945.

Earlier this month, the power ministry projected a peak power demand of 235 GW during daytime and 225 GW during evening hours for May and 240 GW during daytime and 235 GW during evening hours for June 2024.

The power ministry has also projected that peak power demand may hit the 260 GW-mark during this summer season.

The data shows peak power demand was 224.18 GW in April 2024, when the country witnessed the onset of the summer season in various parts of the country. It was 221.82 GW in March, 222.16 GW in February and 223.51 GW in January.

During May, peak supply hit 233 GW on May 6, and 233.80 GW on May 21. It was 221.42 GW recorded in May 2023.

The peak power supply touched 229.57 GW on May 18, while it was around 226 GW on May 15, 16 and 17.

The peak supply was 229.77 GW on May 4 and 228.71 GW on May 20.

In March this year, IMD had projected that India is likely to experience a warmer summer and more heatwave days this year, with El Nino conditions predicted to continue at least until May.

