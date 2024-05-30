Left Menu

Vedanta Shines with ICRA's Top Rating for Commercial Paper

ICRA has assigned an A1+ rating to Vedanta's Rs 2,500-crore commercial paper, recognizing the company's diversified product portfolio and market share. Vedanta also received an AA- rating for long-term bank loans. The mining giant plans to vertically split its businesses and list five entities by year-end.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 21:49 IST
Vedanta Shines with ICRA's Top Rating for Commercial Paper
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Vedanta on Thursday said ICRA has assigned A1+ rating to the company's Rs 2,500-crore commercial paper, citing multiple positives. ICRA highlighted Vedanta's diversified product portfolio and a healthy market share while assigning the rating, the company said. A1+ is the highest rating in a scale of ratings provided by the credit rating agency for such instruments.

''ICRA Ltd...has assigned ICRA A1+ Rating on commercial paper,'' Vedanta said in a filing to the BSE. Similarly, the credit rating agency has also assigned an ICRA AA- rating to Vedanta's long-term bank loans, it said. The mining major has proposed a vertical split of the businesses and is expected to list five entities on the stock exchanges by the end of this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakthrough

Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakth...

 Global
2
Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

 Singapore
3
Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

 Global
4
Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024