"Result of policies of PM Modi and BJP govt...": Haryana CM on Rahul Gandhi 'Modi media poll' remark

After the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called exit polls "Modi media poll," Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini slammed the Wayanad MP and said that the results of exit polls show the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP government. "This is the result of policies of PM Modi and the BJP government... On 4th June, when the results come, all 11 lotuses will bloom (in Haryana)...Congress keeps lying and spreading fear but the people of India love PM Modi and his work...that is why people are giving him more than 400 seats...they (Congress) have not done any work so they find even 400 seats are just for fun," Haryana CM said on Sunday.

Earlier today, the Congress leader referred to Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala's '295 track' to reply to the number of seats the INDIA bloc will win in the Lok Sabha polls. While in conversation with reporters in Delhi, on being asked about the number of seats the INDIA bloc would win in the Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi jokingly replied, "Sidhu Moose Wala ka song suna hai aapne?" (Have you heard Sidhu Moose Wala's song) referring to "295"; he replied 295 seats.

Further, speaking on the exit polls, the Congress leader said, "It is not exit poll, it is Modi media poll. It is his fantasy poll." Congress today held a meeting with the party's Lok Sabha candidates to discuss the strategy for counting day on June 4.

After the meeting, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, "We have discussed with our PCC presidents, CMs, in-charges and candidates, they are all very confident. This exit poll is a bogus poll for the government. INDIA alliance will get 295 seats and certainly form the government." According to India Today-Axis My India exit polls, NDA is predicted to win 361-401 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. The INDIA bloc is expected to win 131-166 seats, it said and gave 8 to 20 seats to other parties.

The Republic PMarq exit poll gave 359 of 543 seats to NDA, 154 to INDIA bloc and 30 to others. Republic Matrize poll gave 353-368 seats to NDA, 118-113 to the INDIA bloc and 43-48 to others. The NewsX Dynamics gave 371 seats to NDA, 125 to INDIA bloc and 47 to others. (ANI)

