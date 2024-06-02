Meghalaya: BSF rescues two locals injured in road accident in South Garo Hills

Border Security Force (BSF) rescued two locals who were injured in a road accident near the bordering village of Illatoli in South Garo Hills district, an official statement said on Sunday. BSF said that its personnel immediately administered first aid to the injured individuals.

They were then safely evacuated to the district hospital in Baghmara using a BSF ambulance, BSF said. This act highlights the BSF's unwavering dedication not just to securing the borders but also to the well-being and safety of the local communities residing in the border areas. The timely intervention and assistance provided by the BSF personnel reflect their unwavering dedication to the principle of humanity first, BSF said. (ANI)

