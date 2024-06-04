"Counting centres equipped with all necessary facilities": Madhya Pradesh CEO

As the counting for Lok Sabha polls progresses, Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan informed that all the necessary arrangements have been made at the counting centres and keeping in mind the summers, arrangements have been made for water coolers and refreshments. The mammoth exercise to count votes polled for the Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 elections started at 8:00 am on Tuesday.

Speaking with ANI, Anupam Rajan said, "Vote counting will be done at 52 counting centres in the state... There are 116 central observers and under their observation, counting will be done. The people of the political parties and their counting agents will also be present." Talking about the arrangements, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer said, "Adequate arrangements have been made... Keeping the temperature in mind, water coolers have been installed in counting centres and arrangements for refreshments have also been made. There is a facility for shades and medical kits as well."

Results of the Assembly elections in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh were held simultaneously with voting for the 543-member Lok Sabha. Results of 175 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha and results of by-polls in 25 Assembly constituencies will also be declared today. Strict security has been put in place for the smooth conduct of counting of votes for over 8,000 candidates in this general election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will seek a third consecutive term in government, while the Congress-led opposition aims to unseat them. Most exit polls have predicted a return of PM Modi to power, a development which will make him the first Prime Minister since Jawaharlal Nehru to secure a third successive term in power.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc leaders met with the Election Commission of India urging it to ensure that postal ballots are counted and their results declared before the outcome of the EVMs is announced. Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had said that a "very robust system" has been put in place. "There are around 10.5 lakh booths. Each booth will have 14 tables. There are observers and micro-observers. Nearly, 70-80 lakh people are involved in the process," he said. (ANI)

