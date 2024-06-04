Left Menu

"Disappointed but my commitment to Thiruvananthapuram remains steadfast": BJP's Rajeev Chandrashekhar on LS poll result

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala Rajeev Chandrashekhar on Tuesday expressed his disappointment that he was not able to win the constituency, where Congress leader Shashi Tharoor registered a fourth consecutive win.

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala Rajeev Chandrashekhar on Tuesday expressed his disappointment that he was not able to win the constituency, where Congress leader Shashi Tharoor registered a fourth consecutive win. He, however, said that his commitment to the people of Thiruvananthapuram will remain steadfast.

"It is disappointing given that we worked very hard. We ran a very positive campaign. 3.4 lakh people supported us which is a record number. I believe we are on the right track," Chandrashekhar told ANI. "I am disappointed that I could not win. My commitment to Thiruvananthapuram and the people of Thiruvananthapuram remains steadfast," he added.

CPI's Pannyan Raveendran is in the distant third in the race. Tharoor has been winning from the constituency since the 2009 election. Meanwhile, actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi who is poised for a historic win in the parliamentary seat of Thrissur said he is "ecstatic" about the BJP breaching the bastion in Kerala according to trends announced by the Election Commission on Tuesday in the counting of votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala is poised to win as many as 18 Lok Sabha seats out of 20 in the state. The polling in Kerala was held in single phase on April 26. The voter turnout was recorded at 71.27 per cent. Out of the total 2,77,49,158 voters in Kerala, a total of 1,97,77,478 exercised their franchise.

In the 2019 General Elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP failed to open its account in the southern state. In its attempt to garner votes in Kerala, the BJP focussed on the Christian community in the state which accounts for 18.38 per cent of the total population. (ANI)

