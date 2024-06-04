Brett McGurk’s Mission: Navigating Middle East Tensions
U.S. President Joe Biden's Middle East envoy, Brett McGurk, is set to visit the region this week. His mission is to negotiate a hostage deal and facilitate a ceasefire in Gaza, according to a U.S. official speaking to Reuters on Tuesday.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-06-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 22:43 IST
United States
- United States
