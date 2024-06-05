Egypt's Fertilizer Factories Resume Operations Amid Gas Supply Strain
Gas supplies will resume to Egypt's fertilizer factories following temporary shutdowns due to increased natural gas consumption and high temperatures, causing power generation prioritization. The government extended power cuts for maintenance and to manage increased electricity demand amid a heatwave. Companies like EKH and MoPCO halted operations for stability.
Gas supplies will gradually resume flowing as of Thursday to fertilizer factories in Egypt after several chemical and fertilizer companies shut down plants on a temporary basis, the petroleum ministry said.
The companies said in bourse disclosures that increased consumption-driven pressures on the natural gas network led to fluctuations in supply. Some cited high temperatures as a reason for the disruption, as more gas was used for power generation. On Tuesday, a joint statement by the petroleum and electricity ministries
announced an extension of rolling power cuts across the country for an extra hour to allow for preventative maintenance on its regional gas and power networks, and because of increased consumption caused by a heatwave.
Temperatures rose to between 38-40 degrees Celsius (100.4°F) across Egypt on Tuesday and Wednesday and are expected to rise further on Thursday and Friday. Egypt Kuwait Holding (EKH), Misr Fertilizers Company (MoPCO), and Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemical Industries said they were shutting down plants for 24 hours until network pressure stabilised.
Egyptian Chemical Industries Corp (KIMA), Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals Co. also announced closures, but did not give a timeline. Supplies of the natural gas that helps Egypt generate electricity have been dwindling at a time when an expanding population and urban development have been pushing up electricity demand. When temperatures rise, air conditioning use drives up power consumption.
Scheduled power outages began in Egypt last summer, coming as a shock
to Egyptians accustomed to years of reliable power supplies under President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The government said they would be temporary but the load shedding continued after temperatures dipped. After a pause earlier this year for the holy month of Ramadan, when many Muslims fast during daylight hours, two-hour daily
cuts resumed .
The government has heavily subsidised power prices for years and has deferred cuts to the subsidies amid economic pressures on citizens and businesses.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rajasthan gears up for severe heatwave; Delhi feels the heat at 44 degrees Celsius
Avoid stepping out during heatwave, warns health experts
Darkness Bhagya: BJP Criticizes Congress Over Power Cuts in Karnataka
Delhi Schools Shut as Northwest India Endures Severe Heatwave
Severe heatwave alert for Rajasthan