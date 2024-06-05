"People of Delhi have rejected Arvind Kejriwal," says state BJP chief

A day after the BJP won all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital, Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva said that the people of the city have "rejected" Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP won all 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi for the third consecutive time.

His reaction came hours after a Delhi Court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor till June 19. Sachdeva told ANI, "...Today the court has made it clear that you (Arvind Kejriwal) stay there (in Tihar jail), and whatever health care you need, the jail authorities will provide it."

"Arvind Kejriwal, the people of Delhi have rejected you...The corruption charge against you is a serious one. So I think now they (AAP) should stop playing the game of jail and bail and accept the decision of the court...," the BJP leader added. The Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday dismissed the interim bail plea moved by CM Arvind Kejriwal seeking 7 days bail citing medical reasons in excise policy money laundering case.

While dismissing the plea, the court directed the Tihar Jail Authorities to conduct all required medical tests and avail treatment for the applicant, Arvind Kejriwal. Meanwhile, the Court also extended his judicial custody until June 19, 2024. Arvind Kejriwal was produced through virtual mode before the court. Arvind Kejriwal surrendered before the Tihar Jail authorities on Sunday (June 2), following which he was sent to judicial custody till June 5 by the Rouse Avenue Court.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22. On May 10, the Supreme Court granted Kejriwal interim bail till June 1 in the money laundering case registered by the ED in connection with the Delhi excise policy. However, it ordered that Kejriwal not visit the Office of the Chief Minister or the Delhi Secretariat. (ANI)

