Three including woman die as sand mine collapses in MP's Jabalpur

Three persons, including a woman, were killed after a sand mine caved in during sand excavation in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred in Katra Ramkhiriya village under the jurisdiction of Gosalpur police station in the district around 11 am on Wednesday.

According to the police, on getting the information about the incident, they reached the spot, took the victims out with the help of JCB and sent them to a hospital where they were declared dead. Those who died were identified as Munni Bai (50), Rajkumar Khatik (25) and Mukesh Basod (35), all the residents of Katra Ramkhiriya village. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP, Jabalpur) Sonali Dubey told ANI, "Today, we received information that some people of Katra Ramkhiriya village under Gosalpur police station limits were extracting sand from Barnu river for the construction of a temple. During this, a mound of sand was formed on one side and it suddenly collapsed due to which three people died."

Further investigation regarding the sand mining is being done and action will be taken against whoever will be responsible in the matter, she added. (ANI)

