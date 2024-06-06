Uttarakhand CM Dhami expresses grief over loss of lives in Nainital accident

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his grief over the loss of lives in the accident in Nainital district of Uttarakhand, which claimed six lives, on Wednesday evening. He further said that the local administration, rescue teams, and doctors are actively engaged in relief work at the accident site and the injured have been sent to the hospital for treatment.

In a post on X, Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Sad news was received about the death of six people in a taxi accident near Khansyu, Jhadgaon in Nainital district. The local administration, rescue teams and doctors are engaged in relief work at the accident site and the injured have been sent to the nearest health centre for treatment. I pray to God for peace to the souls of the departed and speedy recovery of the injured. The administration has been instructed to investigate this accident and strictly enforce traffic rules." Earlier, on Wednesday, it was reported that six people were killed and four were seriously injured when their uncontrolled taxi plunged into a deep trench in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand.

The mishap occurred when the taxi was heading towards OkhalKanda village from Haldwani. The deceased have been identified as Bhuvan Chandra Bhatt (30) who was the taxi driver himself and passengers Mahesh Chandra Pargai (36), Parvati Devi (33), Kavita Pargai (13), Umesh Pargai (38) and Mamta Bhatt (19).

Prakash Chandra Ruwali, a resident of the area said, "When the vehicle plunged into the trench, the villagers themselves initiated rescue operation, before the arrival of the police administration. After some time, when the police administration arrived, recovered the bodies and rescued the injured with our help." The officials said, "The mishap took place in the OkhalKanda village of Nainital. The six people travelling in the taxi died on the spot while injured were admitted to a hospital." (ANI)

