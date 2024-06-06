Gareth Southgate Unveils England's 26-Man Squad for 2024 Euros

Following is the 26-man England squad for the European Championship named by manager Gareth Southgate on Thursday: ENGLAND SQUAD FOR 2024 EUROS

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale Defenders: Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Gallagher, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Adam Wharton Forwards: Jude Bellingham, Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Phil Foden, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins

Players dropped from 33-man provisional squad: Jack Grealish, Harry Maguire, James Maddison, Jarrad Branthwaite, James Trafford, Curtis Jones and Jarrell Quansah

