Gareth Southgate Unveils England's 26-Man Squad for 2024 Euros
Manager Gareth Southgate has announced the 26-man England squad for the 2024 European Championship. Key players include Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka, while notable omissions are Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire. The squad balances experienced players with emerging talents.
Following is the 26-man England squad for the European Championship named by manager Gareth Southgate on Thursday: ENGLAND SQUAD FOR 2024 EUROS
Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale Defenders: Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker
Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Gallagher, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Adam Wharton Forwards: Jude Bellingham, Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Phil Foden, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins
Players dropped from 33-man provisional squad: Jack Grealish, Harry Maguire, James Maddison, Jarrad Branthwaite, James Trafford, Curtis Jones and Jarrell Quansah
