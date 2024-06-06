All 31 students from Assam Rifles Centres of Excellence and Wellness qualify NEET exam

The students of the second batch from the Capt (Late) N Kenguruse, MVC Centre of Excellence and Wellness, Chieswema, Nagaland have made everyone proud with their outstanding success in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2024. All 31 students (7 boys and 24 girls) from the centre who took the prestigious NEET-2024, following in the footsteps of the first batch, have passed the exam. The Centre has proudly maintained its 100 per cent success rate in both NEET and the Joint Entrance Examination, just as it did last year.

This remarkable achievement highlights the hard work and dedication of the students and their faculty, adding another feather to the cap of Assam Rifles, true to its motto of 'Friends of the North East.' This accomplishment is significant and will greatly enhance civil-military relations in the state, inspiring the youth to excel in today's competitive world. The efforts of Assam Rifles in promoting education and learning for the youth of Nagaland have been highly praised by both the student's parents and the local community.

The NEET UG 2024 result was declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate) is an examination for students who want to seek admission to undergraduate courses in medical and dental colleges across India. The test was conducted on May 5, and the provisional answer key was released on May 29. The final answer key was released on June 4.

A total of 23,33,297 students appeared for the exam out of 24,06,079 registered candidates. 13,16,268 qualified the examination. The candidates included 1,029,154 males and 1,376,831 females. The cutoff has increased marginally in view of increased competition. For the Unreserved and Economically Weaker Section (EWS), the cutoff has risen to 720 to 164 compared to 720 to 137 in 2023.

The 67 Rank 1 holders, comprising 14 female and 53 male candidates, include Prachita and Isha Kothari from Rajasthan, Shailaja S and Syed Aarifin Yusuf from Tamil Nadu, Kahkasha Parween from Jharkhand, Umayma Malbari and Ved Sunilkumar Shende from Maharashtra, Mridul Manya Anand from Delhi, Ayush Naugraiya from Uttar Pradesh, and Mazin Mansoor from Bihar, among others. (ANI)

