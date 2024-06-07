Left Menu

Ukraine Faces New Wave of Power Cuts Amidst Energy Crisis

Ukraine's electricity grid operator, Ukrenergo, announced new power cuts across 12 regions, including Kyiv, following breaches in consumption limits. The power restrictions could affect critical infrastructure. Recent attacks on energy facilities have led to severe power shortages, significantly reducing the country's generating capacity.

Ukraine's electricity grid operator Ukrenergo gave notice late on Thursday of new power cuts in 12 regions, including the capital Kyiv and spanning much of the country after consumption limits were breached. An announcement on Facebook said the cuts would apply to regions including Lviv and Zakarpattia in the west, extending to Kyiv and Kyiv region and to Odesa in the south and Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia further east.

It said power supplies to facilities of critical infrastructure could also be affected. The cuts would end, it said, once set consumption limits were observed. Officials have warned of critical power shortages after Russian attacks on energy facilities in recent weeks took power stations out of action and reduced the country's generating capacity.

