Left Menu

Assam: Heroin worth Rs 8.5 crore seized by Cachar police, one arrested

The Assam Police seized 1.7 kilograms of heroin worth approximately Rs 8.5 crore and arrested one drug peddler on Thursday in the Dholaikhal area near the Assam-Mizoram border.

ANI | Updated: 07-06-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 09:54 IST
Assam: Heroin worth Rs 8.5 crore seized by Cachar police, one arrested
Heroin worth Rs 8.5 crore seized by Cachar police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Police seized 1.7 kilograms of heroin worth approximately Rs 8.5 crore and arrested one person on Thursday in the Dholaikhal area near the Assam-Mizoram border. "Based on secret information, Cachar police conducted a special operation along the Assam-Mizoram border at Dholaikhal area near Dholaikhal Border Outpost under the jurisdiction of Dholai Police Station," informed Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district.

"During the operation, the police team apprehended a person, namely, Abdul Ahat Laskar (33 years old). During the course of a proper search, the police team recovered 139 numbers of soap cases containing heroin from his possession. Later on, the recovered articles were seized weighing about 1.700 kilograms. The price of the contraband items in the black market is about Rs 8.5 crore," Numal Mahatta said. The senior police officer further said the consignment is suspected to have been illegally transported from Chaiphai, Mizoram.

Further legal action has been initiated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Revolution: How Biomass and Ammonia are Transforming Coal Power Plants

Pathways to Hope: Tackling Legal Barriers to End the HIV Epidemic by 2030

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024