Assam: Heroin worth Rs 8.5 crore seized by Cachar police, one arrested

The Assam Police seized 1.7 kilograms of heroin worth approximately Rs 8.5 crore and arrested one person on Thursday in the Dholaikhal area near the Assam-Mizoram border. "Based on secret information, Cachar police conducted a special operation along the Assam-Mizoram border at Dholaikhal area near Dholaikhal Border Outpost under the jurisdiction of Dholai Police Station," informed Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district.

"During the operation, the police team apprehended a person, namely, Abdul Ahat Laskar (33 years old). During the course of a proper search, the police team recovered 139 numbers of soap cases containing heroin from his possession. Later on, the recovered articles were seized weighing about 1.700 kilograms. The price of the contraband items in the black market is about Rs 8.5 crore," Numal Mahatta said. The senior police officer further said the consignment is suspected to have been illegally transported from Chaiphai, Mizoram.

Further legal action has been initiated. (ANI)

