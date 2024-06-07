Ujjivan SFB Study Shows Diverse Preferences in Metro and Non-Metro Banking Customers

A recent survey by Ujjivan Small Finance Bank highlights differing preferences between metro and non-metro banking customers. Metro customers favor shopping and travel offers, while their non-metro counterparts prioritize higher insurance coverage, with both groups showcasing an interest in complimentary airport lounge access.

Conducted across over 400 branches, the survey showed that 50% of non-metro customers worried about hidden charges and transaction fees, pushing for greater transparency. In contrast, 56% of metro customers were concerned about limited card offers, seeking more tailored perks and exclusive benefits. A common challenge for both groups was the lack of value-added services.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's MD & CEO, Mr. Ittira Davis, emphasized the importance of understanding regional customer expectations to deliver personalized premium banking solutions. The bank recently launched the Maxima Savings Account and Business Maxima Current Account to cater to the evolving needs of its diverse customer base, offering services like wellness programs, exclusive merchant offers, and premium health checkups.

