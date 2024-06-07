Left Menu

Eiffel Tower Shines for Paris 2024 Olympics

Paris 2024 organisers have unveiled the Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower, marking 50 days to the Summer Olympics. The 29- by 13-metre rings are made of recycled steel and installed by 30 workers using four cranes. The Eiffel Tower will host beach volleyball and feature in the Paris 2024 medals.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-06-2024 12:41 IST
Paris 2024 organisers on Friday unveiled a display of the Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower with 50 days to go until the Summer Olympics in the French capital. The 29- by 13-metre construction, made of recycled steel, was installed on the south side of Paris' iconic monument by some 30 workers, using four cranes.

The Eiffel Tower will be centre stage at the Olympics, with the beach volleyball competitions held at the feet of the 'Iron Lady'. Pieces of steel taken from the Eiffel Tower have also been used to be part of the Paris 2024 medals.

The Paris Olympics will take place from July 26-Aug 11.

