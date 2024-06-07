Saudi Aramco's Landmark Share Sale: A New Era for Economic Diversification
Saudi Arabia is selling shares in oil giant Saudi Aramco at 27.25 riyals ($7.27) per share, marking the first sale since its record IPO in 2019. This move aims to support Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's plan to diversify the economy.
Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2024 13:37 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 13:37 IST
Saudi Arabia's share sale in oil-gaint Saudi Aramco will be priced at 27.25 riyals ($7.27) per share, the company said on Friday.
The stake sale, a first since Aramco's record-setting IPO in 2019, was announced last week in a landmark deal to help fund Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's plan to diversify the economy. ($1 = 3.7504 riyals)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah Named Crown Prince of Kuwait
India Emerges as Key Player in Manufacturing Diversification
Aramco Eyes $13.1 Billion Share Sale Amid Economic Diversification Drive
Kuwait's New Crown Prince: Transition Amid Political Turbulence
Saudi Arabia's Bold Move: Aramco Stake Sale to Propel Economic Diversification