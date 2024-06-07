Saudi Aramco's Landmark Share Sale: A New Era for Economic Diversification

Saudi Arabia's share sale in oil-gaint Saudi Aramco will be priced at 27.25 riyals ($7.27) per share, the company said on Friday.

The stake sale, a first since Aramco's record-setting IPO in 2019, was announced last week in a landmark deal to help fund Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's plan to diversify the economy. ($1 = 3.7504 riyals)

