Gold Loans at Your Fingertips: Muthoot FinCorp's New Initiative with Shah Rukh Khan

Muthoot FinCorp Limited has unveiled a groundbreaking campaign titled 'Book My Gold Loan' featuring Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. This initiative introduces an innovative service that allows customers to book Gold Loans instantly, from anywhere, with just a missed call, making financial accessibility more streamlined.

Strategically combining technology with exceptional service, the campaign highlights the ease of obtaining Gold Loans via Muthoot FinCorp's extensive network of over 3700 branches and home service in 50+ cities. CEO Shaji Varghese emphasized that this venture aims to transform financial accessibility for every Indian, empowering them to fulfill their aspirations.

Conceptualized by Havas Worldwide India and promoted through a captivating television commercial, the campaign showcases various life aspirations made achievable through the 'Book My Gold Loan' service. The service is promoted extensively across multiple platforms, ensuring a pan-India impact. Watch the TVC here: https://youtu.be/7AVoR2oyK-w

