Left Menu

Gold Loans at Your Fingertips: Muthoot FinCorp's New Initiative with Shah Rukh Khan

Muthoot FinCorp has launched the 'Book My Gold Loan' campaign featuring Shah Rukh Khan. This initiative allows customers to book Gold Loans instantly via a missed call, making the process more accessible and convenient. The campaign integrates advanced technology with customer service and is expected to resonate deeply with a diverse audience.

PTI | India | Updated: 07-06-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 15:17 IST
Gold Loans at Your Fingertips: Muthoot FinCorp's New Initiative with Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
  • Country:
  • United States

Muthoot FinCorp Limited has unveiled a groundbreaking campaign titled 'Book My Gold Loan' featuring Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. This initiative introduces an innovative service that allows customers to book Gold Loans instantly, from anywhere, with just a missed call, making financial accessibility more streamlined.

Strategically combining technology with exceptional service, the campaign highlights the ease of obtaining Gold Loans via Muthoot FinCorp's extensive network of over 3700 branches and home service in 50+ cities. CEO Shaji Varghese emphasized that this venture aims to transform financial accessibility for every Indian, empowering them to fulfill their aspirations.

Conceptualized by Havas Worldwide India and promoted through a captivating television commercial, the campaign showcases various life aspirations made achievable through the 'Book My Gold Loan' service. The service is promoted extensively across multiple platforms, ensuring a pan-India impact. Watch the TVC here: https://youtu.be/7AVoR2oyK-w

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024