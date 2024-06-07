ONGC Seeks Global Partner to Boost Mumbai High Field Production
ONGC is calling for an international technical service provider to enhance oil and gas production from its ageing Mumbai High field. The partnership could extend up to 15 years, focusing on implementing advanced reservoir management technologies and operational practices. ONGC aims to unlock significant potential from this crucial asset.
Country:
India
State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is on the lookout for an internationally-renowned technical service provider to augment oil and gas output in its ageing Mumbai High field, located in the Arabian Sea.
The company has issued an international tender to source the appropriate service provider, as per a recent social media post on X. ONGC's Mumbai High field, a multi-layered asset that started production in 1976, is currently in its mature stage.
The service provider will be hired for a decade, with an option for a five-year extension. This initiative aims to deploy best-in-class reservoir management technologies and globally recognized operational practices, unlocking the field's latent potential. ONGC plans to finalize bids by mid-September.
