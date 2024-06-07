Left Menu

US-Led Humanitarian Efforts in Gaza: Pier Reconnects Amidst Storm Damage and Challenges

The US military, after repairing a storm-damaged pier, is set to resume humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza. This key causeway, crucial for carrying aid, was disrupted by heavy storms but reconnected successfully. Despite several challenges, aid efforts continue amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-06-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 19:31 IST
US-Led Humanitarian Efforts in Gaza: Pier Reconnects Amidst Storm Damage and Challenges
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant development, the US military has reconnected a vital section of a pier used for transporting humanitarian aid to Gaza. Originally damaged by severe storms, this causeway is critical for delivering aid to the region. US Central Command has confirmed that aid will soon begin to flow again.

Two weeks after heavy storms tore the causeway apart, halting the troubled delivery route, the structure has been rebuilt. This maritime route is essential for getting food and supplies to Palestinians amidst the nearly eight-month-old Israel-Hamas war. The causeway initially broke on May 25 due to heavy winds and high seas, injuring three service members.

The Biden administration emphasized that the pier isn't a complete solution but is a vital addition for aid delivery, especially with ongoing land route disruptions due to the Israeli offensive in Rafah. Although the initial cost was projected at $320 million, contributions and lower equipment costs have reduced the figure to $230 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024