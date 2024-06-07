Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Partners for Advanced Fishery Technology

Himachal Pradesh's Department of Fisheries has signed an MoU with Central Freshwater Aquaculture Research, Bhubaneswar. The collaboration aims to provide advanced fish feed technology and seeds of Jayanti Rohu and advanced Katla species to farmers, enhancing fish growth rates by up to 20% and boosting farmers' income.

Himachal Pradesh Partners for Advanced Fishery Technology
The Himachal Pradesh Department of Fisheries signed a significant memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Central Freshwater Aquaculture Research in Bhubaneswar on Friday. This strategic partnership aims at enhancing the state's aquaculture sector by providing advanced fish feed technology and seeds of Jayanti Rohu and improved Katla species to local farmers.

This agreement will see the Central Freshwater Aquaculture Research supplying seafoam brood fish feed technology and superior fish seeds to the state's fishery department. Experts have highlighted that these improved fish varieties, including Amur Carp and Jayanti Rohu, exhibit growth rates 15 to 20 percent higher than traditional species, potentially increasing the income of fish farmers.

Fisheries Department Director Vivek Chandel affirmed the department's commitment to improving farmers' economic conditions, predicting visible benefits from the MoU in the near future. Additionally, a workshop was held in Bilaspur on 'Importance of improved fish varieties and carp fish broodstock diet in aquaculture,' where scientists from the research institute shared valuable insights on upgraded fish diets and their impact on broodstock nutrition and quality.

