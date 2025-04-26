Rahul Gandhi Faces Legal Woes Over Savarkar Remarks

In a significant legal development, a Pune court has issued a summons to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with a defamation case over his remarks about freedom fighter VD Savarkar. The court has mandated his presence in the proceedings on May 9.

This defamation case was initiated by a relative of Savarkar after Gandhi made controversial statements about the freedom fighter during a speech in London. Gandhi reportedly criticized Savarkar's actions, describing him and his associates as taking pleasure in harming others, which he labeled as 'cowardice.'

In another development, the Supreme Court has urged Gandhi to refrain from making contentious statements about freedom fighters. The court highlighted that such remarks could lead to consequences and criticized Gandhi for allegedly being unaware that his own grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, had previously praised Savarkar. A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan warned that further statements could prompt judicial action.

