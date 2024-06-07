Left Menu

Switzerland's Final Squad for European Football Championship Unveiled

Switzerland's manager Murat Yakin has announced the final 26-man squad for the European Football Championship. The roster includes a mix of goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, and forwards, highlighting notable players such as Yann Sommer, Ricardo Rodriguez, and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2024 20:35 IST
Switzerland manager Murat Yakin named his final 26-man squad for the European Football Championship on Friday: Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel, Yvon Mvogo, Yann Sommer

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez, Fabian Schar, Leonidas Stergiou, Silvan Widmer, Cedric Zesiger Midfielders and forward: Michel Aebischer, Zeki Amdouni, Kwadwo Duah, Breel Embolo, Remo Freuler, Ardon Jashari, Dan Ndoye, Noah Okafor, Fabian Rieder, Xherdan Shaqiri, Vincent Sierro, Renato Steffen, Ruben Vargas, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Steven Zuber.

