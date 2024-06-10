Left Menu

Sonalika Tractors Sales Surge by 5.2% in May

International Tractors Ltd, under the Sonalika brand, saw a 5.2% increase in domestic tractor sales in May, totaling 11,130 units. This growth reflects optimism due to the Kharif season. Joint Managing Director Raman Mittal highlighted the importance of new-age farm technologies in transforming Indian agriculture.

  • India

Domestic sales for International Tractors Ltd, known for its Sonalika brand, rose by 5.2% in May, reaching 11,130 units, as reported on Monday.

Last year, the company's domestic sales for the same period were at 10,577 units.

Joint Managing Director Raman Mittal announced that overall tractor sales for May 2024 were 13,338 units.

'The onset of the Kharif season in India has boosted tractor purchases, indicating a gradual shift towards farm mechanization,' he noted.

Mittal emphasized that the monsoon is vital for agricultural output and advocated for the adoption of modern farm technologies to revolutionize Indian farming.

