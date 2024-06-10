Record-High Equity Mutual Fund Inflows Surge 83% in May Amid Market Volatility

Equity mutual funds posted a record high inflow of Rs 34,697 crore in May, marking an 83% leap from the previous month. This boost was fueled by contributions from thematic funds and intermittent market corrections, offering investors lucrative buying opportunities. The data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) indicated sustained investor confidence, despite ongoing market volatility.

The Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) inflow also saw growth, reaching Rs 20,904 crore in May, up from Rs 20,371 crore in April. This marks the second straight month where SIP inflows topped Rs 20,000 crore.

In total, the mutual fund sector reported an inflow of Rs 1.1 lakh crore for May, down from Rs 2.4 lakh crore in April. As a result, the industry's net assets under management rose to Rs 58.91 lakh crore by the end of May, from Rs 57.26 lakh crore at April-end.

