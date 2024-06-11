Left Menu

Rajasthan's Power Boost: Chief Minister Urges Timely Execution of Energy Agreements

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has directed energy department officials to ensure timely implementation of power agreements to provide uninterrupted electricity across the state. With over 31,825 MW capacity projects planned through recent agreements, the state aims to address its electricity demand and support farmers during the rabi season.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-06-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 19:11 IST
Rajasthan's Power Boost: Chief Minister Urges Timely Execution of Energy Agreements
Bhajanlal Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday issued a directive to energy department officials for the timely implementation of agreements with central government enterprises to ensure uninterrupted power supply across the state.

He emphasized the importance of completing these agreements on schedule to provide smooth electricity access to the public. Recent pacts between the Rajasthan government and central undertakings will result in power projects with a capacity exceeding 31,825 MW, involving an investment of Rs 1.60 lakh crore. Sharma urged daily monitoring of these projects.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for broad publicity of government schemes to maximize benefits for the public, including farmers and entrepreneurs. He highlighted the high electricity demand due to the state's geographical conditions. However, with these agreements, Rajasthan aims to become a surplus power state. As the rabi season approaches, officials were instructed to coordinate with central undertakings to ensure farmers receive consistent power supply for irrigation. Sharma also underscored the commitment to providing irrigation electricity through the PM Kusum Yojana, suggesting district collectors coordinate with banks to facilitate financial support for solar pump installations.

Guidelines for installing solar plants on government office rooftops were also issued, with a ten-year action plan mandated to anticipate future electricity demand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024