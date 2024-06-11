Rajasthan's Power Boost: Chief Minister Urges Timely Execution of Energy Agreements

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday issued a directive to energy department officials for the timely implementation of agreements with central government enterprises to ensure uninterrupted power supply across the state.

He emphasized the importance of completing these agreements on schedule to provide smooth electricity access to the public. Recent pacts between the Rajasthan government and central undertakings will result in power projects with a capacity exceeding 31,825 MW, involving an investment of Rs 1.60 lakh crore. Sharma urged daily monitoring of these projects.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for broad publicity of government schemes to maximize benefits for the public, including farmers and entrepreneurs. He highlighted the high electricity demand due to the state's geographical conditions. However, with these agreements, Rajasthan aims to become a surplus power state. As the rabi season approaches, officials were instructed to coordinate with central undertakings to ensure farmers receive consistent power supply for irrigation. Sharma also underscored the commitment to providing irrigation electricity through the PM Kusum Yojana, suggesting district collectors coordinate with banks to facilitate financial support for solar pump installations.

Guidelines for installing solar plants on government office rooftops were also issued, with a ten-year action plan mandated to anticipate future electricity demand.

