Rajasthan's Power Boost: CM Bhajanlal Sharma's Vision for Uninterrupted Supply

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma has directed the energy department to ensure the timely implementation of agreements with central entities to provide uninterrupted power supply. With recent power purchase agreements, the state plans to establish projects with over 31,825 MW capacity, aiming for electricity surplus, benefiting farmers and the public alike.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-06-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 19:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday called on energy department officials to ensure timely execution of agreements with central government enterprises for consistent power supply across the state.

He emphasized the necessity of completing these agreements with various power corporations to provide uninterrupted electricity to the public.

Recent pacts promise power projects of more than 31,825 MW, backed by a Rs 1.60 lakh crore investment. Sharma urged daily monitoring of these projects by state energy officials.

Highlighting Rajasthan's high electricity demand, Sharma said the recent agreements would help meet the state's needs, propelling it into the category of power-surplus states.

He also called for extensive promotion of government schemes to maximize public benefits and coordination with central undertakings to support farmers during the rabi season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

