Sebi Launches Free Online Investor Certification Exam

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has introduced a free online certification exam to aid individuals in understanding stock market investments. Partnered with the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM), the exam aims to enhance investors' financial knowledge, promoting a more efficient and risk-aware investment approach.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 19:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster financial literacy, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has announced the launch of a free, voluntary online certification examination for investors. Developed in partnership with the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM), this initiative is poised to provide individuals with in-depth knowledge about stock market investing.

Sebi stated that the certification aims to empower investors by allowing them to test and enhance their understanding of market dynamics, investment strategies, and associated risks. Ananth Narayan G, a Whole Time Member of Sebi, emphasized the importance of this examination in fostering digital financial education within the securities market.

'This online exam will help enhance investors' understanding of the investment process and the associated risks in the securities market and thus promote an efficient approach to investment aligned with the risk appetite of the investor,' Narayan elaborated during the launch. This step is expected to significantly contribute to a more informed and efficient investor community.

